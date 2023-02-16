You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

UTB Asset Finance brings in tech platform to enhance broker service

by:
  • 16/02/2023
  • 0
UTB Asset Finance brings in tech platform to enhance broker service
United Trust Bank (UTB) has added a technology platform to its asset finance operations to improve the way the bank processes proposals and broker payouts.

The firm has teamed up with asset finance specialist Alfa and enterprise automation platform Workato to create an “integrated digital solution” that offers tools and apps to improve service levels and speed of decisions and payouts.

This includes instant credit check referencing, banking system integration for quicker broker payouts and deposit payments up to £25,000 by direct debit.

The platform will also support the lender’s “ambitious growth plans”.

Other features that are being developed include auto-underwriting for “straightforward proposals falling within pre-set parameters”, which should give brokers instant decisions on certain cases.

The integration of API will allow the lender to connect to broker’s proposal systems, so the application journey will become more seamless and reduce the need for rekeying details of cases.

Louise McIntosh, head of operations for asset finance at UTB, said: “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for UTB’s asset finance business. It’s one thing to provide a quick service now and again, but for brokers, consistency and reliability is key.

“This investment in the latest technology from Alfa, Workato and other fintech leaders gives us the ability and all important resilience to deliver an outstanding experience time after time.”

She added: “This digital revolution increases our capability, sets up our future growth and enables our highly skilled people to focus on the tasks which really add value for brokers and customers when dealing with UTB.”

James Paul, chief delivery officer at Alfa, continued: “We’re delighted to be at the heart of the integrated solution UTB has put in place to enable their ambitious growth plans.

“By selecting Alfa Systems and using the Alfa Start methodology alongside other modern platforms, they have been able to deliver a true digital platform in a compressed timeframe which will deliver excellent service levels to brokers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.