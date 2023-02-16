UTB Asset Finance brings in tech platform to enhance broker service

United Trust Bank (UTB) has added a technology platform to its asset finance operations to improve the way the bank processes proposals and broker payouts.

The firm has teamed up with asset finance specialist Alfa and enterprise automation platform Workato to create an “integrated digital solution” that offers tools and apps to improve service levels and speed of decisions and payouts.

This includes instant credit check referencing, banking system integration for quicker broker payouts and deposit payments up to £25,000 by direct debit.

The platform will also support the lender’s “ambitious growth plans”.

Other features that are being developed include auto-underwriting for “straightforward proposals falling within pre-set parameters”, which should give brokers instant decisions on certain cases.

The integration of API will allow the lender to connect to broker’s proposal systems, so the application journey will become more seamless and reduce the need for rekeying details of cases.

Louise McIntosh, head of operations for asset finance at UTB, said: “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for UTB’s asset finance business. It’s one thing to provide a quick service now and again, but for brokers, consistency and reliability is key.

“This investment in the latest technology from Alfa, Workato and other fintech leaders gives us the ability and all important resilience to deliver an outstanding experience time after time.”

She added: “This digital revolution increases our capability, sets up our future growth and enables our highly skilled people to focus on the tasks which really add value for brokers and customers when dealing with UTB.”

James Paul, chief delivery officer at Alfa, continued: “We’re delighted to be at the heart of the integrated solution UTB has put in place to enable their ambitious growth plans.

“By selecting Alfa Systems and using the Alfa Start methodology alongside other modern platforms, they have been able to deliver a true digital platform in a compressed timeframe which will deliver excellent service levels to brokers.”