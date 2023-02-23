You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

More than two-fifths of UK homeowners unaware of second charge mortgages

by:
  • 23/02/2023
  • 0
More than two-fifths of UK homeowners unaware of second charge mortgages
Some 43 per cent of homeowners in the UK do not know they can use second charge mortgages to release equity from their homes.

A report conducted by Together, Opportunities in Challenging Times, found that despite the growth seen in this part of the sector, a sizeable segment of the 2,000 people polled was unaware of the option.

This comes in light of figures released by the Financing and Leasing Association last week, which suggested that the value of lending in the market grew by 40 per cent annually in 2022.

However, 19 per cent of respondents said they were open to considering second charge mortgages to help with existing debt and loan consolidation this year.

According to the study, 15 per cent of homeowners do not know how much they will need to spend on improving their homes while 14 per cent are unsure of where they will source the money needed.

 

Second charge not widely available on the high street

James Briggs (pictured), head of personal finance intermediary sales at Together, said: “A second charge mortgage can offer a cost-effective route for homeowners needing to raise money for home improvement plans, when compared to remortgaging.

“This gives homeowners the option to release the equity in their property that they need for improvements, while keeping what may be a favourable, existing mortgage rate.

“However, as second charge mortgages are not widely available through high street lenders. It’s critical that people discuss their circumstances with a professional mortgage broker to understand how they can work as a viable option – be it for renovation plans or to help with debt consolidation this year.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.