You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Sancus sells Gibraltar arm for £10,000

by:
  • 16/03/2023
  • 0
Sancus sells Gibraltar arm for £10,000
Specialist lender Sancus Lending has sold its Gibraltar division to John Davey for £10,000.

The firm said in January that it would close its Gibraltar and Guernsey offices as part of efforts to streamline its business.

As part of the outlined plan, it said it would cease new business in Gibraltar entirely, whereas it continue to lend in the Guernsey market.

The firm said that as part of a review of its business during 2022 it “did not identify sufficient quality lending opportunities to merit continued efforts in the region”, so it would write down its goodwill of £8.64m to nil.

Sancus continued that the disposal would lead to cost savings of around £200,000 relating to run-off costs, as well as the avoidance of redundancies and associated expenses.

It added that this would mean the company could focus on its “core markets” in the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands.

Sancus said that the proceeds, which were payable in cash, would be used for “working capital purposes”.

The lender continued that the sale was “in line” with its “ongoing structured change programme”.

It added that it would “continue to focus on returning the company to profitability” and this included measures to “simplify the business, improve efficiency and optimise the use of its resources”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.