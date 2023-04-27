You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

UTB Asset Finance breaches £1bn of lending

by:
  • 27/04/2023
  • 0
UTB Asset Finance breaches £1bn of lending
Specialist lender United Trust Bank (UTB) has surpassed £1bn in lending in its asset finance division, a milestone which was reached in March this year.

The lender said that this comes off the back of strong performance over the past few years, with 2022 being the third year of record-breaking originations.

UTB said that new asset finance lending in 2022 grew by 42 per cent year-on-year and its loan book grew by over half.

The company said that last year, the funder had integrated a technology platform into its asset finance operations and maintained high volumes of lending.

Nathan Mollett (pictured), head of asset finance at UTB, commented: “This is a significant milestone for UTB’s Asset Finance business achieved by supporting SMEs as they overcome the challenges of an unpredictable economy shaken by high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“Despite the uncertainty, we have continued to lend to SMEs throughout, and our outstanding team has helping thousands of businesses seize opportunities and invest in their futures.”

He added that in spite of its loan book growing by over half it had “maintained our ‘boutique’ approach to lending where communication with brokers is our key differentiator”.

“We highly value our brokers’ input and their dedication to securing the right solution and outcome for the customer and would like to thank them for their continued support.

“With ambitious plans for the future, our new technology platform already delivering real benefits, and the best Asset Finance team in the business, I don’t think it will be long before we lend our next billion,” Mollett added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.