Development lender Zenzic Capital preps for growth with Shawbrook investment

Real estate lender Zenzic Capital is readying for expansion following funding from Shawbrook.

The lender offers development finance to support acquisition, development and exit finance to real estate investors across the UK and Western Europe.

It plans to expand into new areas and launch funding products such as mezzanine financing.

The funding package with Shawbrook comprised of a multi-million pound revolving credit facility to allow Zenzic to grow sustainably. The lender did not disclose how much was invested.

Zenzic said it selected Shawbrook due to the relationship the two lenders had built over the years and the latter’s knowledge of development finance.

An impressive track record

Nadine Buckland, MD of Zenzic Capital, said: “We are delighted to have secured a funding line from Shawbrook. The team there understood our objectives in meeting our clients’ needs and crafted a solution that provides the bandwidth for our longer-term growth plans.

“This partnership is testimony to our team which supports UK developers and the funding is perfectly timed as we grow our business. Extending our funding lines will enable us to help more developers realise their potential at this crucial time of the economy. Property development is a key element of the backbone of the UK’s economy, and with a majority of our customers requiring repeat funding, we will be able to continue to see to their needs.”

Ismail Farhat, director of structured finance at Shawbrook, added: “Zenzic Capital is a rapidly growing enterprise that has all the hallmarks of a successful developmental lender. We have been impressed with the team’s track record, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic where they maintained their loan book performance despite the obvious challenges.

“The team are hands-on in their approach to lending, which chimes with our own ethos as a lender, and we’re looking forward to supporting them as they scale.”