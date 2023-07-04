Allica revamps broker team with promotions

The lender said that the move would enhance the support on offer for brokers and borrowers, as well as improve its geographical reach.

Charissa Chang and Stephen Spinks have been promoted to head of broker sales for commercial mortgages for each of their respective territories. Chang oversees the North and Midlands, and was previously broker business development director.

Spinks is responsible for the South and central regions, and was previously business relationship manager at Allica.

Finally, Michael Mann ‒ who joined Allica in 2021 as a business relationship manager focused on London and the South East ‒ will be moving to the role of business development director.

Allica pointed to its significant growth since launching in early 2020, with its broker-facing commercial and specialist care business development teams growing from three staff members to 19 in that time.

The bank said its application run rate has also grown by around £100 million per month compared with 2021.

Allica previously revealed that its lending balances more than doubled in 2022.

Nick Baker, chief commercial officer at Allica Bank, said that Chang, Spinks and Mann had played key roles in the lender’s growth to date, and praised their commitment to supporting brokers and borrowers.

He continued: “These promotions will enable Allica to provide an even more effective relationship-led experience for our broker partners as we continue to grow. An element of our service we know brokers value incredibly highly.”