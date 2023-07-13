You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Insider tips to boost development finance applications – Davies

by: Gareth Davies, head of development finance at Hodge Bank
  • 13/07/2023
  • 0
Insider tips to boost development finance applications – Davies
Hodge Bank’s head of property development finance, Gareth Davies reveals his top five tips to support brokers and developers when submitting applications.

This is to help prospective developers in the face of changing markets, Davies’ advice centres on managing applications during the cost-of-living crisis, rising inflation, and increasing finance costs.

1. Preparation is key
It is essential for lenders to have all the information required to carry out their due diligence. It is important to provide details on the proposed development, the borrower, their strategy, past projects and wider portfolio at the initial stage to fully understand the development.

2. Research lenders
In addition to taking the time to submit a complete application, it is essential to research the lenders’ criteria. Lenders will have their own requirements such as loan term and size limitations and developer experience. Sufficient research can ensure projects better align with lending partners.

3. Be clear on credit
There are instances where minor or very old credit or media issues can affect an application if not addressed at the initial stages. Lenders carry out extensive due diligence and it is important to be up front with them to save time.

4. Overestimate time required
Being sufficiently prepared to provide speedy responses can facilitate the application process. However, it is important to add more time than expected as lenders work to different time schedules. It is worth checking before submitting any applications.

5. Consider extending loan terms
It is best to be cautious regarding completion dates as a number of instances can push this back. Labour or material supplies, slow sales, or bad weather can all affect build times so it is important to factor in disruptions to protect against further issues.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Gareth Davies, head of development finance at Hodge Bank

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.