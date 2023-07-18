You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Lendco refreshes rates and changes application process

by:
  • 18/07/2023
  • 0
Lendco refreshes rates and changes application process
Lendco has brought out refreshed five-year fixed rates, product transfer, bridge exit and tracker ranges and removed its two-year fixed rates.

According to a broker note, buy-to-let, five-year fixed rates start at 6.19 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value.

Five-year fixed rate product transfers begin from 6.4 per cent and tracker product transfers start from the three-month Sonia rate plus 1.9 per cent.

Fixed bridge exits are priced from 6.5 per cent and tracker bridge exits are three-month Sonia rate plus 1.85 per cent.

The lender will also offer a full procuration fee with its product transfer range.

Lendco has also changed its application process to remove the necessity for each applicant to digitally sign its application form.

The lender said that this meant the “nominated adviser” can have borrowers’ consent to process their information on their behalf and it had made changes to recognise this consent.

“A welcome step forward, please help us to help you by ensuring that the data you process is accurate and as comprehensive as possible,” it added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.