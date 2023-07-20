You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Recognise Bank adds duo of professional BTL discounted tracker products

by:
  • 20/07/2023
  • 0
Recognise Bank adds duo of professional BTL discounted tracker products
SME finance specialist Recognise Bank has brought out two professional buy-to-let discounted tracker products to complement its existing fixed rate offering.

The lender said the introduction of these products should solidify its “commitment to offering competitive and flexible lending options to its valued customers”.

The tracker products are priced at three per cent over the Bank of England base rate, which is currently five per cent.

Borrowers can also access a reduced margin of two per cent or 2.5 per cent depending on an arrangement fee of four per cent or three per cent respectively.

Both come with a five-year term, which the company said would offer “stability and certainty to borrowers”.

James Meigh, director of lending at Recognise Bank, said: “Since we launched our first professional buy-to-let products in September 2021, we’ve always kept our products and approach to pricing as simple as possible.

“These latest products are designed to offer the borrower a competitive rate as well as providing the flexibility to switch products free of any prepayment fee in two years’ time. If as many commentators suggest, rates start dropping next year, the prepayment fee in year two is a modest one per cent.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.