SimplyBiz appoints MT Finance to lender panel

  • 10/08/2023
SimplyBiz Mortgages has appointed specialist lender MT Finance to its lender panel and buy-to-let+ panel effective immediately.

MT Finance is the latest addition to the panel with recent appointees including Cambridge Building Society, Dudley Building Society, and Tandem Bank.

The lender brought out its buy-to-let product range in March this year, following a soft launch in July 2022.

The firm lends to individual landlords, limited companies, including trading companies and first-time buyer landlords.

MT Finance also lends on residential and semi-commercial properties, including flats above commercial premises, and holiday lets.

Phil Daffern (pictured), SimplyBiz Mortgages head of lender relations, said: “As our members experience ever more complex client scenarios, we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.  The introduction of MT Finance to our panel brings more choice for those looking for solutions for buy-to-let across standard residential and including MUFB, HMO and semi-commercial.

“The MT Finance team’s flexible approach to lending, where advisers can have a direct line to underwriters who keep them up to date with any developments regarding their case, alongside significant supporting criteria to support expats, holiday let and ex-local authority properties, will be welcomed by SimplyBiz Mortgages members.”

Marylen Edwards, head of lending, BTL, at MT Finance, added: “We’re really excited to be partnering with SimplyBiz Mortgages, their team and their network.

“Their combined experience on complex cases – as well as our ability to think outside the box and assess applications manually while maintaining strong levels of communication – will allow us to get the right outcome for the client; an approach which continues to be key in the current climate.”

