You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Mercantile Trust releases fixed rate bridging option

by:
  • 10/10/2023
  • 0
Mercantile Trust releases fixed rate bridging option
Specialist lender Mercantile Trust has launched a fixed rate bridging range.

Loans are available on a first and second charge basis with rates starting from 1.06 per cent per month. The minimum loan available is £25,000 and there is no minimum term. Terms of up to 18 months are available. 

The maximum loan to value (LTV) is 75 per cent in England, Wales and Scotland, and 70 per cent in Northern Ireland. 

The lender will accept first-time landlords, first-time buyers and experienced property professionals. 

The range sits alongside its variable rate offering. 

Maeve Ward (pictured), director of commercial operations at Mercantile Trust, said: “Mercantile Trust will be announcing a series of new products over the next few weeks, all designed to expand our offering and offer alternative solutions for brokers and their clients. 

“Our new fixed rates provide greater options, plus certainty and flexibility to bridging customers, and will also appeal to those requiring smaller advances compared to those typically offered in the market.” 

She added: “Our use of automated valuation models (AVMs) and in-house legals enable applications to be turned around very quickly when timing is paramount. In addition, we encourage brokers to refer cases to the Mercantile Trust mortgage desk as they will assess each enquiry on its merit, offering solutions that otherwise might not have been available.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.