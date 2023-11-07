Keystone cuts standard and specialist rates

Keystone Property Finance has reduced the rates charged on its standard and specialist ranges by as much as 20 basis points.

The cuts mean that the lender’s standard five-year fixed rates start from 5.24 per cent, while the specialist deals begin at 5.44 per cent.

Alongside this, Keystone has dropped the rates on its two-year product transfer and ‘switch and fix’ rates by 15 basis points, and by 20 basis points on the five-year fixed rates.

As a result, the two-year and five-year product transfer deals begin at 6.79 per cent and 6.24 per cent respectively, and the five-year ‘switch and fix’ rates begin at 7.24 per cent and 6.44 per cent respectively.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said that the lender had been keen to move after the Bank of England had opted to hold base rate.

She added: “We hope that demonstrates to brokers and their clients that we don’t hang around, and as soon as conditions allow, we reduce our rates.”