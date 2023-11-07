You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone cuts standard and specialist rates

by:
  • 07/11/2023
  • 0
Keystone cuts standard and specialist rates
Keystone Property Finance has reduced the rates charged on its standard and specialist ranges by as much as 20 basis points.

The cuts mean that the lender’s standard five-year fixed rates start from 5.24 per cent, while the specialist deals begin at 5.44 per cent.

Alongside this, Keystone has dropped the rates on its two-year product transfer and ‘switch and fix’ rates by 15 basis points, and by 20 basis points on the five-year fixed rates.

As a result, the two-year and five-year product transfer deals begin at 6.79 per cent and 6.24 per cent respectively, and the five-year ‘switch and fix’ rates begin at 7.24 per cent and 6.44 per cent respectively.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said that the lender had been keen to move after the Bank of England had opted to hold base rate.

She added: “We hope that demonstrates to brokers and their clients that we don’t hang around, and as soon as conditions allow, we reduce our rates.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.