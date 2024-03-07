You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance revises specialist and expat mortgage ranges

by:
  • 07/03/2024
  • 0
Keystone Property Finance has updated its specialist and expat mortgage ranges with rates now starting from 4.34 per cent.

The headline rate from Keystone Property Finance is available at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) on a two-year fixed deal for experienced landlords who are purchasing or refinancing a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) or multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) with seven to 15 occupants or units. 

The rate is 4.54 per cent for the corresponding deal available to first-time landlords purchasing or refinancing HMOs and MUFBs with one to six occupants or units. 

The pricing rises to 5.54 per cent or 5.34 per cent for the equivalent five-year fixed options.  

Across its expat range, rates start at 4.64 per cent for a two-year fix at 65 per cent LTV, open to experienced landlords purchasing or refinancing HMOs or MUFBs with one to six occupants or units. 

For properties with seven to 15 occupants or units, the corresponding product is priced at 4.94 per cent. 

The five-year fixed options are open to experienced landlords only and priced at 5.74 per cent and 5.94 per cent respectively. 

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “These enhancements address a very real need in the market for expat and specialist buy-to-let (BTL) options. Brokers have told us that they would like to see a better choice of deals for first-time landlords, which is why we have made them a key focus of both ranges. 

“Starting at 4.34 per cent, this new suite of products is highly competitive and we’re expecting good take-up from the market. While other lenders have increased their rates recently, we have decided to keep ours level. This approach underscores Keystone’s commitment to providing stable, affordable financing options for property investors at a time when the cost of funding has been rising.” 

In January, Keystone Property Finance enhanced its broker portal.

