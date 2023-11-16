You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Almost nine in 10 portfolio landlords have bought properties in last six months

  16/11/2023
Around 88 per cent of portfolio landlords, those with five or more properties, have added to their portfolios in the last six months, with some planning to grow them even further, a survey has found.

According a Shawbrook survey of around 1,000 landlords, within that 88 per cent figure, 36 per cent wanted to “capitalise on good deals currently in the market” and 35 per cent already had capital ready to invest.

The 88 per cent figure is also higher than landlords with four properties or less, with only 58 per cent adding to the portfolio in the last six months.

The report added that a quarter of portfolio landlords are planning to invest in an additional property in the next year and 22 per cent are looking to buy multiple properties.

Almost 39 per cent of portfolio landlords are looking to diversity their portfolio and 37 per cent are exploring different residential property types.

More than a quarter of portfolio landlords said they were looking at student housing and 21 per cent said they were considering the retirement housing market.

Around a third of those looking to diversity said that they were doing so in response to tenant demand and 28 per cent were doing so to prioritise energy efficiency.

 

Shawbrook: ‘Encouraging to see landlords investing’

Emma Cox, managing director of real estate at Shawbrook, said: “Whilst the property market remains challenging, it’s encouraging to see professional landlords continuing to invest and seek opportunities to diversify.

“Our research has shown that a significant number of landlords have taken proactive steps to expand their portfolios, while responding to demand to add quality, energy efficient rental stock to the market for renters.”

She continued: “Looking ahead, it will be important for buy-to let landlords to explore external financing options and lean on specialist lenders. To continue meeting buyer needs in a sustainable way, astute landlords will need to keep thinking one step ahead, adapting their strategies to adjust to the rapidly changing real estate landscape.”

