Suros Capital to offer three per cent commission in holiday promotion

Luxury asset lender, Suros Capital, is offering brokers three per cent commission on loans secured against luxury assets until Christmas.

The firm said that this is a two per cent increase on its current baseline commission and cases received prior to Christmas Day that complete will be eligible for the new fee.

Ed Blackmore, business development director of sales at Suros Capital, said: “The enhanced commission deal is an added incentive to introducers to help them spotlight clients who need immediate short-term funding for any purpose, but where conventional borrowing is not quick enough.

“If they are in possession of luxury assets such as jewellery, fine art, watches, luxury and classic cars and fine wine, we can lend within days rather than months with the minimum of paperwork and without the usual cumbersome and expensive need to engage solicitors and surveyors.”

He added: “We want every broker to be more aware of the opportunities for clients whose liquid resources are tied up but have assets which can be used to secure a loan from us.

“We are usually able to release funds within 24 hours of assessing the asset value. With up to 80 per cent of wealthy clients having suitable assets, this is still an untapped market for many brokers.”