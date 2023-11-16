You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Suros Capital to offer three per cent commission in holiday promotion

  16/11/2023
Luxury asset lender, Suros Capital, is offering brokers three per cent commission on loans secured against luxury assets until Christmas.

The firm said that this is a two per cent increase on its current baseline commission and cases received prior to Christmas Day that complete will be eligible for the new fee.

Ed Blackmore, business development director of sales at Suros Capital, said: “The enhanced commission deal is an added incentive to introducers to help them spotlight clients who need immediate short-term funding for any purpose, but where conventional borrowing is not quick enough.

“If they are in possession of luxury assets such as jewellery, fine art, watches, luxury and classic cars and fine wine, we can lend within days rather than months with the minimum of paperwork and without the usual cumbersome and expensive need to engage solicitors and surveyors.”

He added: “We want every broker to be more aware of the opportunities for clients whose liquid resources are tied up but have assets which can be used to secure a loan from us.

“We are usually able to release funds within 24 hours of assessing the asset value. With up to 80 per cent of wealthy clients having suitable assets, this is still an untapped market for many brokers.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.