Altura launches standalone specialist finance advice brand

Mortgage broker Altura Mortgage Finance has launched a new brand focused on specialist finance.

Altura Specialist Finance is being headed up by Guy Nyirenda, who joined Altura last year as head of specialist and commercial finance. He was previously a partner at Coreco, and winner of buy-to-let broker at the British Mortgage Awards in 2021.

Altura Specialist Finance will focus on bridging, commercial, development and property portfolio finance, and has been set up as an appointed representative of Altura Mortgage Finance.

It will operate as its own entity and brand, with its website and marketing tailored to the specialist market.

Francois Taljaard, finance operations director at Altura Mortgage, will be joining the management team of the new brand.

Nyirenda said that having spent time setting up the lending panel, this was the “perfect time” to launch the new business, noting that it is a challenging period for the mortgage and property market generally.

He explained: “It is often during such times that specialist lending comes to the fore, providing solutions where mainstream lenders no longer can, and allowing property professionals to take advantage of the opportunities such markets present.

“Working with our panel of lending partners and introducers to provide a great outcome for our clients is paramount to my vision for the business moving forward.”