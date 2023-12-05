You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Hampshire Trust Bank promotes Newman to East Anglia BDM

  • 05/12/2023
Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has promoted Mark Newman (pictured) to the role of business development manager (BDM) for East Anglia in its specialist mortgages division.

He will report to Andrea Glasgow, sales director, specialist mortgages at HTB.

In his role, Newman will look at developing new and existing broker relationships along with promoting the lender’s proposition in East Anglia. He will also ensure investors and landlords are “fully supported” through service, products and criteria.

Newman initially joined the firm as a lending assessor in 2022 and was then promoted to lending manager covering the South West in January this year.

Prior to that he worked at Shawbrook between 2019 and 2022, firstly as a commercial loan officer before working his way up to data and operations officer.

Glasgow said: “Mark’s promotion is well-deserved, and I am certain he will flourish in his new role. It is incredibly important to me, and the bank, that we grow and retain top talent in our industry, and I am ecstatic to welcome Mark to the role.

“He is one of many talented individuals working in HTB’s specialist mortgages division, who together are responsible for delivering our strong proposition and award-winning service.”

She continued: “As we approach 2024, HTB has an insatiable appetite to support all types of landlords, from both first-time ones and professional investors. We will continue to strengthen and refine our product and service propositions to achieve this, and I know that Mark brings the right attitude, skills and experience to support this.”

Newman added: “The environment at HTB is such that since I joined 18 months ago, I have felt incredibly motivated to push myself and develop. HTB sees your potential and supports personal growth – it is an incredibly rewarding environment to be a part of.

“Having worked hard to gain two promotions since joining HTB, and having built strong relationships both internally and externally, I am excited to help support our broker partners to deliver our award-winning service to their customers in an ever-changing market.”

 

