Capitalrise hires business development director

Capitalrise has grown its lending and originations teams with the hire of business development director Imogen Williams and the promotion of Ed Groves to associate.

Williams’ role will involve “building on existing and establishing new relationships with developers, property investors, and those requiring real estate debt in key markets and geographies across London and the South East”.

Williams joins from Market Financial Solutions (MFS), where she was senior business development manager (BDM) from 2021 to 2022 and then took on the role of regional sales manager.

Before that, she was BDM at West One Loans for over a year, and before that, she was associate at SPF Private Clients for around three years. Prior to that, she was at New Mortgage Solutions for nearly three years.

Groves joined Capitalrise in 2021 as credit analyst, taking on the role of senior analyst in 2023. In the role as associate, he will “proactively seek new business opportunities for residential debt finance”.

The firm has grown its funding capacity with a 50% increase to its existing institutional funding line with a UK investment manager in March.

It builds on the firm securing a £250m banking funding line in January.

Lee Francis, head of origination at Capitalrise, said: “We are delighted to welcome Imogen to our growing team. Imogen brings 11 years of industry experience from across the property, finance, bridging and development markets.

“She has worked with large-scale developers to secure funding for high and ultra-high-net-worth clients. With such a strong background, I am confident that her skills will help to guide the business along an already positive growth trajectory.

“The promotion of Ed Groves to associate follows his fantastic performance with the business over recent years. It also demonstrates our commitment to both attracting and nurturing the best talent within the industry.”

Uma Rajah, CEO and co-founder at Capitalrise, said: “We have increasingly ambitious lending targets for 2024 following a strong performance in 2023. To date, we surpassed £335m in lending against £873m of property.

“Furthermore, we have a strong appetite to lend, supported by our recent £250m funding line, and recognising and celebrating achievement amongst our talented colleagues.”