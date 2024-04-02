You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

  • 02/04/2024
Capitalrise hires business development director
Capitalrise has grown its lending and originations teams with the hire of business development director Imogen Williams and the promotion of Ed Groves to associate.

Williams’ role will involve “building on existing and establishing new relationships with developers, property investors, and those requiring real estate debt in key markets and geographies across London and the South East”.

Williams joins from Market Financial Solutions (MFS), where she was senior business development manager (BDM) from 2021 to 2022 and then took on the role of regional sales manager.

Before that, she was BDM at West One Loans for over a year, and before that, she was associate at SPF Private Clients for around three years. Prior to that, she was at New Mortgage Solutions for nearly three years.

Groves joined Capitalrise in 2021 as credit analyst, taking on the role of senior analyst in 2023. In the role as associate, he will “proactively seek new business opportunities for residential debt finance”.

The firm has grown its funding capacity with a 50% increase to its existing institutional funding line with a UK investment manager in March.

It builds on the firm securing a £250m banking funding line in January.

Lee Francis, head of origination at Capitalrise, said: “We are delighted to welcome Imogen to our growing team. Imogen brings 11 years of industry experience from across the property, finance, bridging and development markets.

“She has worked with large-scale developers to secure funding for high and ultra-high-net-worth clients. With such a strong background, I am confident that her skills will help to guide the business along an already positive growth trajectory.

“The promotion of Ed Groves to associate follows his fantastic performance with the business over recent years. It also demonstrates our commitment to both attracting and nurturing the best talent within the industry.”

Uma Rajah, CEO and co-founder at Capitalrise, said: “We have increasingly ambitious lending targets for 2024 following a strong performance in 2023. To date, we surpassed £335m in lending against £873m of property.

“Furthermore, we have a strong appetite to lend, supported by our recent £250m funding line, and recognising and celebrating achievement amongst our talented colleagues.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

