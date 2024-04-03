Kseye enters US market

You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

  • 03/04/2024
Bridging lender Kseye has brought out Kseye US to grow into the US commercial real estate (CRE) market.

Kseye, which was founded in 2012, has entered the US market as “part of its commitment to growth”, noting that a “record level of refinancing” offers an opportunity to help customers in the US.

The lender has been able to launch its US-centric arm following financial commitment for two US-based family offices, each having allocated $50m (£39.8m) to “seed the operation and fund new loans”.

It added that it would leverage its proprietary technology in the UK market to offer a “fast and flexible approach to lending”, and it was a top priority for the firm.

The company has also hired Waye Potters as managing director and head of US operations. He joins from Lev, where he was managing director and head of commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) for around a year.

Before that, he worked at Société Générale for around six years as managing director and head of commercial mortgages, based in New York, and before that was managing director and head of commercial real estate at RBS, stationed in Stamford, Connecticut.

Potters has also held roles at Fortress Investment Group, Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse.

The team has grown from a two-person operation and currently stands at just under 40, and it has lent over £700m since it was launched.

Nikes Khagram, director at Kseye, said: “This is a historic moment for Kseye and the US commercial real estate industry. We are thrilled to bring our innovative and customer-centric approach to the US market, and with the combination of our US-based investors, Wayne’s experience, and our bespoke software offering, we have the resources and expertise needed to fill a void in the US CRE lending market.”

Kseye has been growing its team, promoting Nathan Thorne to business development manager (BDM) for South England and South Wales and hiring Marcus Dussard as sales director.

