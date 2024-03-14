Kseye promotes Thorne to BDM for South England and South Wales

Specialist lender Kseye has promoted Nathan Thorne to business development manager (BDM) for South England and South Wales.

In his new role at Kseye, he will be responsible for assisting brokers with bridging finance solutions for clients.

Thorne has worked for Kseye since 2012, joining as a case manager before moving into the role of telephone BDM in May last year.

Marcus Dussard, sales director at Kseye, said: “Nathan’s natural ability to develop relationships and drive to work with brokers to deliver the most appropriate solutions to their clients is impressive.

“I’ve worked with a number of talented business development managers in my career, and Nathan has all of the skills to be up there with the best of them. His new role will give him the opportunity to highlight Kseye’s bridging solutions and high service levels to a wide range of brokers.”

Thorne (pictured) added: “I’m excited by the opportunity to be more hands-on in meeting and establishing long-lasting relationships with brokers throughout the South of England and South Wales.

“My experience as a case manager, working closely with our underwriters, has given me an appreciation of how complex bridging loans can get, and the importance of keeping strong communication with brokers throughout the process.

“I’m looking forward to being out on the road, putting faces to the people I’ve been working with over the last eight months, making new relationships, and helping them to deliver timely bridging loans to their clients.”

Kseye launched in 2012 and has lent over £600m since its establishment. It provides specialist property finance and bridging loans for residential, commercial and mixed-use properties in England and Wales.

It offers loans between £150,000 and £2m.