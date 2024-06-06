You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

CHL Mortgages launches limited-edition buy-to-let deals

by:
  • 06/06/2024
  • 0
CHL Mortgages launches limited-edition buy-to-let deals
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender CHL Mortgages has launched a range of limited-edition two-year fixes.

CHL Mortgages’ range is available to individual and limited company landlords. Rates start at 4.32% at 75% loan to value (LTV) with the option of a 2% or 5% fee. 

For borrowers looking for options for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties with up to six bedrooms or units, rates start from 4.33% at 75% LTV with a 5% fee. 

These changes come just after CHL Mortgages made rate reductions across its BTL range. 

Ross Turrell (pictured), commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “Our new limited-edition range with competitive rates and a choice of fee options gives our broker partners even more ways to support their landlord customers.  

“This launch reinforces our commitment to the intermediary market by ensuring they’ve got the products at their disposal to meet their customers’ needs.” 

Last month, it was announced that CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries had been acquired by digital bank Chetwood Financial. Through the acquisition, CHL Mortgages is expected to complement Chetwood Financial’s soon-to-be launched ModaMortgages BTL brand. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/