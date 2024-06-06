CHL Mortgages launches limited-edition buy-to-let deals

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender CHL Mortgages has launched a range of limited-edition two-year fixes.
CHL Mortgages’ range is available to individual and limited company landlords. Rates start at 4.32% at 75% loan to value (LTV) with the option of a 2% or 5% fee.
For borrowers looking for options for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties with up to six bedrooms or units, rates start from 4.33% at 75% LTV with a 5% fee.
These changes come just after CHL Mortgages made rate reductions across its BTL range.
Ross Turrell (pictured), commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “Our new limited-edition range with competitive rates and a choice of fee options gives our broker partners even more ways to support their landlord customers.
“This launch reinforces our commitment to the intermediary market by ensuring they’ve got the products at their disposal to meet their customers’ needs.”
Last month, it was announced that CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries had been acquired by digital bank Chetwood Financial. Through the acquisition, CHL Mortgages is expected to complement Chetwood Financial’s soon-to-be launched ModaMortgages BTL brand.
