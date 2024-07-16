LendInvest Mortgages hires four field BDMs

LendInvest Mortgages has appointed four field business development managers (BDMs) to strengthen its presence in the UK.

Lois Ashcroft has joined from Pepper Money, where she was a regional development manager for the South West. Ashcroft has more than five years of experience in business development and mortgage advisory roles, having previously worked at Principality Building Society as a mortgage underwriter and customer consultant.

She will cover the South West region and South Wales at LendInvest.

Ed Appleby has been appointed to oversee the North East and Yorkshire, and he joins from Penrith Building Society, where he was the head of products and distribution.

He has held roles including head of intermediary and BDM, and has experience in product development, distribution, and market growth strategies.

Rod McPherson will cover Scotland. He previously worked as a regional BDM at Atom Bank, where he spent over seven years developing relationships with mortgage intermediaries.

He also worked at First Mortgage and Halifax.

James Hamblin has been hired to cover the South East. He was most recently at Kseye as a BDM.

He has also worked at One Step Finance, Enterprise Finance and Natwest, where he managed large portfolios and developed key broker relationships.

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest Mortgages, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lois, Ed, Rod, and James to the LendInvest Mortgages team. Each of them brings unique skills and experience that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our origination efforts and deliver exceptional service to our clients across the UK.

“Their collective expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and growth in the market.”

LendInvest Mortgages has tweaked its product range in recent weeks, with a reduction in buy-to-let (BTL) product rates and the addition of dual representation across its offering. Last month, the lender removed the need for signatures on its mortgages.