You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest Mortgages hires four field BDMs

by:
  • 16/07/2024
  • 0
LendInvest Mortgages hires four field BDMs
LendInvest Mortgages has appointed four field business development managers (BDMs) to strengthen its presence in the UK.

Lois Ashcroft has joined from Pepper Money, where she was a regional development manager for the South West. Ashcroft has more than five years of experience in business development and mortgage advisory roles, having previously worked at Principality Building Society as a mortgage underwriter and customer consultant. 

She will cover the South West region and South Wales at LendInvest. 

Ed Appleby has been appointed to oversee the North East and Yorkshire, and he joins from Penrith Building Society, where he was the head of products and distribution. 

He has held roles including head of intermediary and BDM, and has experience in product development, distribution, and market growth strategies. 

Rod McPherson will cover Scotland. He previously worked as a regional BDM at Atom Bank, where he spent over seven years developing relationships with mortgage intermediaries. 

He also worked at First Mortgage and Halifax. 

James Hamblin has been hired to cover the South East. He was most recently at Kseye as a BDM. 

He has also worked at One Step Finance, Enterprise Finance and Natwest, where he managed large portfolios and developed key broker relationships. 

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest Mortgages, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lois, Ed, Rod, and James to the LendInvest Mortgages team. Each of them brings unique skills and experience that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our origination efforts and deliver exceptional service to our clients across the UK.

“Their collective expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and growth in the market.” 

LendInvest Mortgages has tweaked its product range in recent weeks, with a reduction in buy-to-let (BTL) product rates and the addition of dual representation across its offering. Last month, the lender removed the need for signatures on its mortgages.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.