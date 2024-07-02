LendInvest cuts buy-to-let rates

Mortgage platform LendInvest has lowered buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.1%, which will offer “competitive options” for landlords.

LendInvest has lowered five-year fixed BTL rates, with rates beginning from 4.99% at 75% loan to value (LTV) and going up to 6.39% at 80% LTV.

The lender said that the BTL rates reflect its “commitment to supporting landlords with more attractive and flexible financing options” and that the lower rates would “cater to the diverse needs of property investors”.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest, said: “We are constantly striving to provide the best possible terms for our customers. Our latest rate reductions are designed to make it even easier for landlords to manage and grow their portfolios, demonstrating our dedication to supporting the buy-to-let market.”

LendInvest has made a number of changes to its proposition, removing the signature requirement for mortgages, launching a bridge-to-let process and adding a residential remortgage product to its range.

The company last revamped its BTL range in May, lowering BTL rates by up to 0.15% across its range.