You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Watts Commercial Finance appoints Sirha as commercial manager

by:
  • 12/09/2024
  • 0
Watts Commercial Finance appoints Sirha as commercial manager
Watts Commercial Finance is expanding its team with the appointment of Inder Sirha as a new commercial manager.

Sirha will be covering Leeds and the surrounding areas as the company expands into Yorkshire.

He has more than a decade of experience in business development and corporate banking solutions.

This includes spending the last nine years in various roles at Barclays, and most recently as a relationship manager at Barclaycard.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial, highlighted the importance of this hire.

He said: “We are delighted to have Inder on board as we expand into Leeds.

“His extensive experience in relationship management and deep knowledge of the local market make him well-suited to our team.

“We’re excited to see the positive impact he will have as we continue to grow our presence in this region.”

He continued: “This expansion is an important step for Watts Commercial, highlighting our commitment to delivering exceptional services and strengthening our presence in the Leeds area.

“Inder’s appointment plays a key role in our growth strategy, and we are confident that his contributions will support our ongoing success.”

Inder’s appointment brings the broker firm closer to its target of 50 commercial managers within the next five years. 

As part of this goal, the firm hired Matt Stevenson as commercial manager for the South West in June and Matthew Murphy to cover Chester, the Wirral, North Wales and surrounding areas.

Inder said he was starting an exciting new chapter in his career.

He said: “I am thrilled to start as a commercial manager working with the award-winning Watts Commercial.

“I am excited to lead the expansion of our business into Leeds and the surrounding areas.

“With a focus on building strong relationships and delivering tailored financial solutions, I am confident in our ability to make a significant impact on the local business community.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.