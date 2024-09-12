Watts Commercial Finance appoints Sirha as commercial manager

Watts Commercial Finance is expanding its team with the appointment of Inder Sirha as a new commercial manager.

Sirha will be covering Leeds and the surrounding areas as the company expands into Yorkshire.

He has more than a decade of experience in business development and corporate banking solutions.

This includes spending the last nine years in various roles at Barclays, and most recently as a relationship manager at Barclaycard.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial, highlighted the importance of this hire.

He said: “We are delighted to have Inder on board as we expand into Leeds.

“His extensive experience in relationship management and deep knowledge of the local market make him well-suited to our team.

“We’re excited to see the positive impact he will have as we continue to grow our presence in this region.”

He continued: “This expansion is an important step for Watts Commercial, highlighting our commitment to delivering exceptional services and strengthening our presence in the Leeds area.

“Inder’s appointment plays a key role in our growth strategy, and we are confident that his contributions will support our ongoing success.”

Inder’s appointment brings the broker firm closer to its target of 50 commercial managers within the next five years.

As part of this goal, the firm hired Matt Stevenson as commercial manager for the South West in June and Matthew Murphy to cover Chester, the Wirral, North Wales and surrounding areas.

Inder said he was starting an exciting new chapter in his career.

He said: “I am thrilled to start as a commercial manager working with the award-winning Watts Commercial.

“I am excited to lead the expansion of our business into Leeds and the surrounding areas.

“With a focus on building strong relationships and delivering tailored financial solutions, I am confident in our ability to make a significant impact on the local business community.”