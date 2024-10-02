West One Loans continues recruitment drive with two BDM hires

West One Loans has bolstered its business development manager (BDM) team with two hires as it continues to execute its growth strategy for residential and second charge mortgages.

Jodie Worswick joins as a BDM in the residential mortgage team, covering the North West and South of Yorkshire and focusing specifically on club and network partners.

She will report to Paul Huxter, West One’s head of intermediary sales and distribution.

Prior to joining West One, Worswick was a BDM for specialist distributor Crystal Specialist Finance and, before that, at Santander for Intermediaries.

Liam Nugent joins the lender’s specialist distribution team, looking after packaging partners across both residential and second charges in the south of England.

She will report to head of specialist distribution Pauline Rylands.

Previously, Nugent worked at Bluestone Mortgages, where he held roles in the telephone business development team before taking up a field-based BDM role.

Bid to boost market share

West One has brought 13 new team members on board and overhauled its offering in a bid to boost its market share.

As part of the overhaul, West One has revamped its criteria, including the launch of its first-ever set of 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages last month.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of residential mortgages and second charges at West One Loans, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jodie and Liam to the team, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our presence in the residential market. Their appointments significantly boost our geographical reach and enhance the tailored support we provide to our broker partners.

“These new hires align perfectly with our growth strategy and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service as we expand our offering.”