Pivot grows relationship manager team with appointment of Crocker

Bridging and development lender Pivot has added Georgie Crocker to its growing team of relationship managers.

Crocker (pictured) will deal with originations and relationship management with brokers and borrowers, with a strong focus on deal execution.

Her background includes roles at bridging lender Cohort Capital and specialist advisory firm Arc & Co, at which she worked closely with developers, property investors and introducers across all asset classes in all parts of the sector.

Crocker said: “I’m excited to have joined a lender with a great reputation and [that] is delivering the sort of product that is crucial to supporting SME developers.

“Pivot’s higher leverage proposition, holistic approach to underwriting, and dedication to really understanding what clients need makes this a brilliant opportunity for me.

“The culture is one of lifting the team up and supporting our progress; it’s a company that I am really looking forward to growing with.”

Andreas Yianni, commercial director at Pivot, said: “We’ve assembled a fantastic team with a broad range of backgrounds and deep sector knowledge.

“Georgie is an excellent addition, and we look forward to the value that she will undoubtedly bring not only to the relationship management team, but to the business as a whole.”