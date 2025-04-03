user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Glenhawk boosts funding to £700m to back structured real estate division

Glenhawk boosts funding to £700m to back structured real estate division
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 3, 2025
Updated:
April 3, 2025
Specialist lender Glenhawk has secured a new warehouse facility with a “leading global investment bank”, bringing its total funding capacity to £700m.

Glenhawk said the warehouse facility made the launch of its structured real estate division possible.

The lender noted that the facility further strengthened its funding base and “enhances its ability to provide larger, more complex short-term funding solutions”.

Glenhawk added that the new funding partnership showed its “ability to attract high-quality funding sources and reflects the confidence in its robust operating model and growth potential”.

The structured real estate division, which was launched earlier this year, aims to “address the needs of borrowers requiring larger and more complex short-term funding solutions”.

The division offers bespoke, large-scale lending facilities for portfolios and single assets across residential, mixed-residential schemes, land with planning and light refurbishment projects.

Sponsored

Are you up to date with the latest vulnerability requirements?

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Guy Harrington (pictured), CEO of Glenhawk, said: “This new partnership is a game-changer for Glenhawk. It’s a testament to the strength of our business and our vision for the future of specialist property finance. With the backing of a globally renowned institution, we’re now in an even stronger position to support borrowers with larger, more complex funding solutions. This is just the beginning, as we continue to scale and innovate in response to market demand.”

Daron Kularatnam, group treasurer and sustainability director at Glenhawk, added: “This represents an exciting opportunity to expand Glenhawk’s funding relationships and offer large bespoke financing solutions in response to evolving market demands.

“By delivering tailored, large-scale lending solutions through a relationship director model, we aim to enable property professionals across a range of sectors, including PBSA and co-living.

“I want to thank all partners involved for their tireless work to get this facility over the line and to the treasury team at Glenhawk, with special mention for Andreea Negroiu. It was an amazing achievement by all to structure and execute this complex bespoke facility.”

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Rory Mepham of Sancus Lending Group

Sancus Lending back to profit as it writes £48.3m in new facilities in 2024

April 1, 2025

Commercial Finance

Precise improves residential range with rates cut and max LTV, loan and stress rate changes

Precise improves residential range with rates cut and max LTV, loan and stress rate changes

March 31, 2025

Commercial Finance

Asset Advantage appoints Thompson as sales director to drive growth

Asset Advantage appoints Thompson as sales director to drive growth

Commercial Finance

Hampden Bank sees lending rise by a fifth to £586m in 2024

Hampden Bank sees lending rise by a fifth to £586m in 2024

View All
Tags:
funding
Glenhawk
Guy Harrington
specialist lending
warehouse facility