Glenhawk boosts funding to £700m to back structured real estate division

Specialist lender Glenhawk has secured a new warehouse facility with a “leading global investment bank”, bringing its total funding capacity to £700m.

Glenhawk said the warehouse facility made the launch of its structured real estate division possible.

The lender noted that the facility further strengthened its funding base and “enhances its ability to provide larger, more complex short-term funding solutions”.

Glenhawk added that the new funding partnership showed its “ability to attract high-quality funding sources and reflects the confidence in its robust operating model and growth potential”.

The structured real estate division, which was launched earlier this year, aims to “address the needs of borrowers requiring larger and more complex short-term funding solutions”.

The division offers bespoke, large-scale lending facilities for portfolios and single assets across residential, mixed-residential schemes, land with planning and light refurbishment projects.

Guy Harrington (pictured), CEO of Glenhawk, said: “This new partnership is a game-changer for Glenhawk. It’s a testament to the strength of our business and our vision for the future of specialist property finance. With the backing of a globally renowned institution, we’re now in an even stronger position to support borrowers with larger, more complex funding solutions. This is just the beginning, as we continue to scale and innovate in response to market demand.”

Daron Kularatnam, group treasurer and sustainability director at Glenhawk, added: “This represents an exciting opportunity to expand Glenhawk’s funding relationships and offer large bespoke financing solutions in response to evolving market demands.

“By delivering tailored, large-scale lending solutions through a relationship director model, we aim to enable property professionals across a range of sectors, including PBSA and co-living.

“I want to thank all partners involved for their tireless work to get this facility over the line and to the treasury team at Glenhawk, with special mention for Andreea Negroiu. It was an amazing achievement by all to structure and execute this complex bespoke facility.”