Quantum Mortgages and Fort Advice Bridging collab on advice venture

Specialist lender Quantum Mortgages has partnered with Fort Advice Bridging to launch the advisory service Fort Bridging.

Quantum Mortgages entered the bridging sector this year and has been working closely with intermediaries to grow its proposition.

The lender’s bridging proposition has the same lending criteria as its buy-to-let (BTL) products and provides borrowers with a bridging solution as well as a potential exit strategy through a BTL product.

This is expected to streamline the client journey, reduce the duplication of work and speed up the overall process.

Fort Advice Bureau was one of the firms Quantum Mortgages worked with during its bridging launch, and earlier this year, it launched Fort Bridging to expand its services to include bridging and development finance, alongside its existing offering of mortgage and protection.

Peter Matthews, managing director of Fort Advice Bureau, has worked in this space as both a broker and a lender.

Sponsored Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

Fort Bridging comprises Philip Duffy, Vishal Kundalia, Christian Miles and Jake Stott, who collectively have 50 years of experience in the mortgage sector. They will set up an in-house bridging and development finance advisory team to build on their existing customer offering.

Vishal Kundalia (pictured, left), mortgage and protection adviser at Fort Bridging, said: “Ensuring we’re giving our clients the best possible service and lending experience is paramount. That’s why we’re delighted to be working alongside Quantum Mortgages.

“Their competitive packages, partnered with direct access to their underwriters, is going to be a real help when giving advice on this specialised area of lending.”

Wes Friedel (pictured, right), head of bridging finance at Quantum Mortgages, added: “We’re delighted to be working alongside the team at Fort Bridging on their new venture.

“Our aligned company values and our commitment to providing excellence in our lending and advice has made this the perfect partnership.”