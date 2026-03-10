Fleet relaunches 75% LTV fixed rate BTL mortgages

Fleet Mortgages has reintroduced 75% loan-to-value (LTV) fixed rate products across its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage range.

Landlords can choose from two- and five-year fixed rates within each range.

For standard and limited company landlord borrowers, the two-year fixed rate is available at 4.29%, while the five-year fixed rate is available at 5.04%.

The completion fee is 3%, set at a minimum of £750, and each product comes with a free valuation up to £500,000.

House in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) landlord borrowers can access a two-year fixed rate at 4.59% or a five-year fixed rate at 5.49%.

Market uncertainty

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We took the decision to withdraw our previous fixed rate range in order to respond quickly to the volatility we have been seeing in recent days, and to ensure we could return with products as soon as possible that remain both competitive and sustainable.

“We know advisers value certainty and speed when markets are moving like this, and our focus has been on reintroducing a small but clear set of fixed rate options while continuing to offer our full tracker range for those clients who may prefer that route in the current environment.

“As always, our aim is to react quickly, communicate effectively, and continue to support advisers and their clients during what is, undoubtedly, a very changeable environment and market situation. Our hope is that we see a degree of stability in a short space of time but we must also prepare for further upheaval over the days and weeks ahead.”

Last week, mortgage lenders began increasing their rates in response to higher swap rates resulting from the Middle East conflict, and yesterday, Fleet Mortgages announced the withdrawal of some of its fixed rates.