Keystone Property Finance appoints Griffiths as commercial director

Keystone Property Finance has hired Steve Griffiths as commercial director, further strengthening its senior management team.

Griffiths (pictured) joins from Shawbrook Bank, where he held the role of commercial director for retail mortgage brands that included The Mortgage Lender (TML) and Bluestone.

He will work closely with chief executive David Whittaker and managing director Elise Coole, overseeing the sales and product marketing functions to support the next phase of Keystone Property Finance’s expansion.

He brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to the specialist lender.

The appointment follows the recent completion of a funding line designed to significantly increase Keystone Property Finance’s lending capacity. The lender has also expanded its sales team as it continues to scale its operations.

Coole said: “Steve is widely respected across the industry and brings a wealth of experience in building and delivering successful strategies within the specialist lending market.

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“His appointment comes at an exciting time for our business. With our recent funding line in place, we are well-positioned to strengthen our proposition and continue improving the experience we deliver to brokers and their clients. Steve’s expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve that.”

Last month, the lender hired two regional business development managers (BDMs) and made two senior BDM promotions.