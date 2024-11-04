London Credit cuts rates ahead of development finance launch

Bridging lender London Credit has cut rates across residential bridging products and semi-commercial and commercial loans.

Following the cuts, residential bridging loans are available from 0.75% and commercial loan rates are available from 0.95%, while semi-commercial products start from 0.8%.

The updates are designed to offer competitive financing solutions for borrowers who require short-term funding to meet immediate needs or to take advantage of property opportunities.

A development finance proposition and further changes to product rates will be unveiled at the Finance Professional Show on 8 November at Olympia London.

The lender began piloting the range in October, with products available up to 70% loan to gross development value (LTGDV).

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “Our new development finance products, combined with reduced rates on residential bridging, semi-commercial, and commercial loans, are designed to help borrowers achieve their property goals.”