Glenhawk appoints Robertson and French as BDMs

Glenhawk has appointed two business development managers (BDMs) as part of its plans to do £550m of lending next year.

Alex Robertson and Harleigh French will lead the lender’s internal telephone BDM team.

They will work alongside the existing BDMs and be will be responsible for qualifying lending enquiries and ensuring loan completions in collaboration with the underwriting department.

Bridging experts

Robertson joins Glenhawk from Avamore Capital, and brings an extensive network of broker connections as well as a wealth of short-term lending expertise.

During the past couple of years, he has advised borrowers across unregulated, refurbishment and development exit projects for both residential and commercial developments.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Meanwhile, French (pictured) has spent six years at Glenhawk, where she has built up an extensive broker and client list spanning across England and Wales.

The appointments come as the UK bridging market continues to perform strongly.

The latest bridging trends data revealed a 9% increase in total gross lending in the third quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter.

Glenhawk plans to enhance its product range in the coming months, including the roll out of a larger loan range.

Glenhawk’s lending team currently receives approximately £200m worth of enquiries from brokers and professional property investors each week, as more borrowers seek short-term liquidity solutions.

Jamie Pritchard, managing director of sales at Glenhawk, said: “Alex and Harleigh will be valuable go-to bridging experts for borrowers, given their deep understanding of real estate lending fundamentals.

“Our clients need their applications qualified and completed as swiftly as possible, and the growing volume of enquiries we are witnessing requires this specialised expertise.

“Glenhawk’s talent strategy has always been informed by market requirements, so that borrowers consistently get a best-in-class service, and having dedicated team members to support them on complex transactions is critical.”