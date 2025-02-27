user.first_name
Specialist property finance certificate reaches 1,000 registrations with nearly 400 passing

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 27, 2025
Updated:
February 27, 2025
Around 1,000 people have registered for the Certified Practitioner of Specialist Property Finance (CPSP) qualification and almost 400 people have passed, this publication understands.

The CPSP was launched in 2023 by the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) and the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA), along with the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF).

Within the first few months of the CPSP going live, around 50 people had passed.

The qualification covers lending structures and different loans, regulations including Consumer Duty, bridging loans, development finance, commercial mortgages and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

The programme is aimed at those new to specialist property finance industry, those joining a commercial lender with limited experience in commercial property or bridging finance, and those with experience in commercial finance but who want to become a broker.

It consists of one unit, takes around 12 months to complete and costs £260 for a full qualification.

Vic Jannels (pictured), BDLA’s CEO, said: “The CPSP qualification has rapidly gained traction, and reaching 1,000 registrations is a testament to the industry’s commitment to professionalism and expertise. With nearly 400 individuals having successfully gained accreditation, it’s clear that specialist property finance professionals are embracing the value of structured education.

“This milestone reflects the collective efforts of the BDLA, FIBA, and LIBF in delivering a programme that enhances knowledge, builds credibility, and ultimately drives better outcomes for customers. We are proud of this achievement and look forward to further growth as CPSP continues to shape the future of our sector.”

Tags:
BDLA
Bridging & Development Lenders Association
Certified Practitioner of Specialist Property Finance
FIBA
Financial Intermediary and Broker Association
LIBF
London Institute of Banking & Finance
specialist lending