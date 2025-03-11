West One Loans hires Abraham as regional director to drive growth

Specialist lender West One Loans has appointed Duncan Abraham as regional director to drive growth across the UK.

In his role at West One Loans, Abraham will work with Danny Waters, CEO of Enra Specialist Finance, which is the parent company of West One Loans.

He will be “responsible for driving the success of the company’s operations in strategic UK regions whilst managing and developing key relationships”.

The company said Abraham’s leadership will be “instrumental in executing West One’s broader business strategy, originating new lending opportunities, and unlocking new stages of growth for both West One and Enra Specialist Finance”.

Abraham joins from Together, where he worked for nearly 27 years, initially joining as underwriting manager and working his way up to head of residential underwriting.

Danny Waters, Enra Specialist Finance’s CEO, said: “Duncan is an industry heavyweight, and I am very pleased to welcome him to the team. His extensive experience will be crucial in driving our continued success, increasing our share of market, and unlocking new growth opportunities.”

Abraham added: “West One has made great strides in the specialist mortgage market, and I’m delighted to join Danny and the rest of the executive team. I have admired the business from afar for a long time, and to be able to contribute to its continued success and growth was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a strong growth strategy embedded within West One and I am looking forward to working with Danny and others in this business to expand our reach and continue offering flexible, tailored lending solutions to mortgage and property professionals across our industry.”

West One Loans has been growing its team, hiring a duo to its business development team – Jodie Worswick has joined as a business development manager (BDM) and Liam Nugent has joined the specialist distribution team.