Asset Advantage hires Cooke as broker manager

Boutique specialist finance lender Asset Advantage has hired Jonty Cooke as broker manager.

In his role at Asset Advantage, Cooke will “grow and strengthen broker relationships, support partners and help drive the business forward”.

Cooke joins from Faststream Recruitment Group, where he worked for around a year. Before that, he was a division manager at Bluestone Leasing for nearly two years.

Prior to that, he was at Corporate Asset Solutions for nearly five years, most recently as the head of partnerships and programmes.

Gary Thompson, sales director at Asset Advantage, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonty Cooke to the team as our new broker manager. Jonty brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong background in asset finance and the broker sector. His expertise will be a fantastic asset as we continue to grow and strengthen our broker relationships.

“At Asset Advantage, we are committed to investing in our people and building a team that reflects our ambitions for the future. Jonty’s appointment marks another important step as we expand our broker management team to better support our partners and drive the business forward. Welcome aboard Jonty.”

Cooke added: “I am delighted to be back working with brokers, engaging in true storybook lending, and supporting SMEs with finance to help them achieve their goals.

“This role presents an opportunity to bring fresh energy and perspective to the broker market through a revitalised approach. I look forward to working with Gary, our newly appointed sales director, as we bring this vision to life.”