Together joins BDLA

Together has become the latest lender member to join the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

Together is a leading specialist lender, founded in 1974, and has a loan book of around £7.7bn.

The firm offers a range of short-term finance to support property investors, developers and homeowners in England, Scotland and Wales. This includes bridging, auction finance and refurbishment loans.

The BDLA represents around 48 lender members with a collective loan book exceeding around £10.3bn. It also has 44 associate members.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, commented: “I’m really pleased to welcome Together as the newest lender member of the BDLA. Together is one of the largest players in bridging lending, and its commitment to becoming a member of the BDLA is an important step forward for the sector.

“The BDLA has already demonstrated record-breaking loan book volumes prior to Together joining. With Together now on board, we expect those figures to grow even further – delivering a more complete and representative picture of the sector’s size, reach and impact.

“I would also encourage any bridging lender that has not yet joined the BDLA to get in touch. Now is the time to play your part in shaping the future of our industry. Together, we can continue to raise standards, influence policy, and promote sustainable growth across the market.”

Marc Goldberg, CEO of sales and distribution at Together, added: “We’re delighted to join the BDLA and align ourselves with an organisation that is leading the way in setting standards, sharing insights, and advocating for the future of the bridging and development finance sector.

“At Together, we pride ourselves on delivering accessible, pragmatic finance for a wide range of customers and projects. Membership of the BDLA allows us to work even more closely with peers, regulators and stakeholders to drive positive outcomes across the industry.”

The BDLA has had a number of recent firms join, including Masthaven, District and County Investments and Movin Legal.