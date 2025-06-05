Black & White Bridging exceeds £250m in originations

Specialist lender Black & White Bridging has surpassed £250m in loans provided.

The lender, formerly known as Bath & West Finance before its rebrand in 2021, has lent £270m since it launched under its new name. Some £125m of this has been completed in the last year.

Black & White Bridging said most of this was through its residential and commercial bridging products, which have contributed to more than 1,300 new homes in the UK being funded or refurbished.

The lender said the £250m milestone followed a record first quarter regarding its loan numbers and value, bringing the lender closer to its goal of writing £250m of new business in 2025.

A huge boost for Black & White Bridging

Damien Druce (pictured), chief operating officer of Black & White Bridging, said: “A quarter of a billion is quite a milestone and hitting it is a huge boost for everyone at Black & White. It confirms we are on the right track with our vision for a truly transparent proposition with no grey areas, backed up by consistent service and fast lending decisions, giving our brokers and their borrowers the certainty of outcome they demand and deserve.

“I remember when we completed our 200th loan in September 2021; that felt like a big deal at the time. Since then, we have hired some industry characters, including industry veterans Magnus Dadzie and Danny Power. We have opened two new regional offices in Manchester and London, to complement our original Bristol HQ, and we have secured two new funding lines. In February this year, we completed our largest loan to date, totalling £8m, supporting the sales period for Phase 2 of the City Green development in Birmingham for Pete Williams at Empire Global. The team has built some real momentum.

“That the first quarter of 2025 has been our biggest yet also suggests there are a lot of borrowers who are making the most of the opportunities in the short-term lending market at the moment.”

The products in demand

The lender said its product offering had evolved since its rebrand in 2021, and its commercial bridge option for semi-commercial, commercial and land still made up a fifth of its business.

However, it said its bespoke refurbishment bridge – which offers fast finance without the need for a full development loan – its development finance product and its development exit had become more in demand.

Further, its auction bridge product was found to be popular before the stamp duty deadline, as was its residential bridge.

Druce said: “Our bespoke auction product was particularly popular ahead of the stamp duty deadline. But the bulk of our business, and our bread and butter, continues to be our residential bridge, whether it’s a vanilla or complex transaction.

“Whatever the project, our team and truly transparent products are designed to structure bespoke deals that have the borrowers’ best interest at heart. We have no upfront fees, nothing hidden, and since our latest product updates and additional funding, we believe our offering is market-leading – with no grey areas.”