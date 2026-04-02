Together sets monthly record with £364.1m in completions in March

Together has set a new record for the lender, completing £364.1m in advances in March.

The lender said this was delivered across a diverse range of products, including a record £65.1m in personal finance lending.

Its unregulated bridging division generated the highest value of lending during the month, totalling £174.2m. Together also completed £71.3m in commercial term loans and £32.8m in regulated first charge loans.

It currently has a loan book of £8.1bn.

Ryan Etchells, chief commercial officer at Together, said that market conditions were still “challenging”, but its performance showed the resilience of its model and demand for flexible, specialist lending.

Etchells said: “Reaching a new high for monthly lending value is a significant achievement and highlights the trust brokers and customers continue to place in Together and the strength of the specialist lending market.

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“This success is down to the hard work and professionalism of our colleagues across the business. Their ability to move quickly, think creatively and focus on solutions ensures we can support customers even when their circumstances don’t fit a standard approach.”

He added: “Our purpose is to open doors and give everyone the opportunity to turn their ambitions into reality, whether that involves personal finance, purchasing, refinancing or growing a business.

“This record‑breaking month demonstrates the real-world impact of that approach and reinforces our role as a dependable partner to customers and intermediaries across the UK.”