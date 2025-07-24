Kseye adds AVMs to streamline bridging process

Specialist lender Kseye has introduced automated valuation models (AVMs) to boost “speed, efficiency and flexibility” for brokers and borrowers.

The AVM feature will be available on loans up to £750,000 and to a maximum of 60% loan to value (LTV).

The firm said this was another step in its “continued investment in enhancing the broker and borrower experience”.

The AVM roll-out will be phased, so will not be available to all cases immediately, but Kseye said it still “signals a clear intent to innovate in line with broker feedback”.

Marcus Dussard (pictured), sales director at Kseye, said: “We’ve listened closely to our broker partners, and this update is a direct result of those conversations.

“Automated valuations won’t be the right fit for every deal, but for the right cases, they can significantly reduce turnaround times and improve certainty. It’s part of our broader strategy to offer brokers more choice and efficiency without compromising on quality.”

Kseye recently added title insurance and brought out a refurbishment drawdown product.