Sancus Lending’s new loan facilities rise 64% YOY to £84.4m

Specialist lender Sancus Lending’s new loan facilities jumped 64% year-on-year in H1 2025 to £84.4m, its latest results show.

According to Sancus Lending’s latest results, in the UK, new loan facilities rose from £27.8m in H1 2024 to £34.4m in H1 2025.

Looking at Ireland’s lending, new facilities jumped from £14.7m in the first half of last year to £25.4m.

The Channel Islands wrote around £24.5m of new facilities within its joint venture with Hawk, which is up from £8.8m in the same period in 2024.

The company also reported a profit before tax of £100,000, which compares to a loss of £600,000 this time last year.

Sancus Lending said the improvement in profit was due to “improved operating performance” as well as £1m gained from the buy-back of £1.4m of ZDP shares in the first half of this year.

The firm said the rise in loan facilities and improvement in profit and assets under management, as well as its “encouraging new business pipeline”, gave the board confidence that it was “on track to deliver sustained operating profitability”.

Sancus Lending also pointed to its diversified funding base, having upsized its funding facility with Pollen Street Capital to £200m and extended it to 2030, along with its three-year £20m committed facility with Paragon Bank.

Rory Mepham (pictured), CEO of Sancus Lending Group Limited, said: “The group has had an encouraging start to 2025 in what remains, especially in the UK and Channel Islands, a somewhat challenging market environment.

“In the first half of the year, our residential lending businesses in the UK and Ireland, along with our Channel Islands property lending joint venture, have all made further progress in strengthening their market positions and operating platforms.”

He continued on to say that this had led to assets under management growing 9% year-on-year to £258.8m and delivering a revenue of £9.7m, up 29% on the same period last year.

“We know that we need to deliver sustained operating profitability. Our recently strengthened teams, new business pipeline and enhanced funding diversity gives me confidence that we are on track to achieve this ambition,” Mepham said.