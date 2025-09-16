SDKA launches bridge to term deal; Glenhawk cuts bridging rates – round-up

Bridging lender SDKA has launched its first bridge to term deal as it looks to build on its record-breaking growth from last year.

The bridge to term product is available for loans secured against residential and semi-commercial properties.

The facility is available for 36 months, with the first year bridge period standing at 1% interest per month and the two-year term at 0.875% interest per month.

It is open for loans up to £300,000, with no valuation required when switching to term and no arrangement fee charged on the changeover.

Brokers will also be paid at the origination of the loan, plus an additional 0.5% when the term element begins.

SDKA recently reported a pre-tax profit of £3.7m of the year covering March 2024 to March 2025 and reported a record number of completions, with the average loan size coming to £260,000.

Sponsored How we built a limited company proposition around brokers’ needs Sponsored by BM Solutions

Around half of the completions were for residential properties, 26% for commercial and 25% were mixed.

Kunal Mehta, managing director of SDKA, said: “We pride ourselves on assessing all cases on an individual basis and having flexible funding partners that allow us the option to complete cases outside of the standard criteria, and that is why we are able to perform so well in a competitive sector.

“The launch of our first bridge to term product adds another string to our bow and will help push us on to even greater results, because when brokers and direct applicants have used us once and experienced our exceptional service levels, we know they will become repeat customers.”

Earlier this year, the firm increased its semi-commercial LTV.

Glenhawk cuts regulated bridging rates

Glenhawk has lowered selected regulated bridging rates to their lowest ever levels, pointing to an improving rate environment.

Across its entire regulated bridging range, the 75% and 70% loan to value (LTV) products will be available at a 0.69% monthly rate, reduced from 0.72%.

The lender’s 65-50% LTV range will be priced at a 0.61% monthly rate, a drop from 0.64%.

These are now the lowest rates ever offered by Glenhawk across its regulated range.

The firm is also offering a second charge bridging loan on its regulated prime product, capped at 70% LTV. This has been introduced to complement first charge loans in chain break scenarios.

Nick Hilton, director of lending at Glenhawk, said: “Despite broader macro-volatility, downward trending interest rates have driven improved sentiment, which is underpinning growing appetite from borrowers looking to invest in their primary residence.

“Our unique funding structure means we are able to be more competitive than nearly all of our competitors, whilst providing borrowers and brokers with the certainty that transactions can be financed to support a critical refurbishment or exit within their required time frames.”