CapitalRise becomes BDLA member

CapitalRise has joined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) as a member.

CapitalRise was founded in 2016 and focuses on high-end property across the UK, with a particular specialism in London and the South East.

The BDLA has over 50 lender members with a collective loan book of over £13bn. Total membership, including associate firms, is approaching 100.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We are delighted to welcome CapitalRise to the BDLA. Membership of our association demonstrates a strong commitment to responsible, specialist property finance and as our membership continues to grow, so does our ability to collectively influence key conversations with brokers, regulators, and policymakers. Together we can ensure that our sector remains robust, responsible and forward-looking.”

Lorenzo Satchell (pictured), director of sales at CapitalRise, added: “Joining the BDLA was a natural step for CapitalRise. We’re passionate about delivering smart, bespoke finance for high-end developments and believe in contributing to a more transparent and collaborative marketplace. The BDLA provides a valuable platform for lenders to shape the future of bridging and development finance, and we’re pleased to be a part of that.”

Chetwood Bank recently became a BDLA member, along with TWM Solicitors and Bluecroft Finance.