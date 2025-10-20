Market Financial Solutions broadens title insurance coverage

Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions has expanded the availability of its title insurance coverage to residential buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging products.

This will now be accessible for both purchases and finances up to £3m, subject to availability.

Market Financial Solutions said that by using title insurance across its products, it would be able to reduce the time it takes to process applications and issue loans to clients.

Title insurance is a type of indemnity insurance that protects lenders and borrowers from financial loss arising from defects in a title to a property. Its use reduces the need to complete multiple property searches, investigations and checks typically required at the underwriting stage and throughout the conveyancing process.

Title insurance will be open to borrowers who are UK nationals or passport holders of any country in the European Economic Area (EEA), Channel Islands, Switzerland, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

Market Financial Solutions will also allow title insurance for applicants that are a corporate entity, trust and any country in the EEA, Channel Islands, Switzerland, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “We are always looking for ways to reduce friction, improve speed and make brokers’ lives easier. Title insurance is a great example – we first introduced this in early 2024 and are pleased to expand its coverage across our residential products, both bridging and BTL.

“The time and costs involved in legal processes can be a significant pain point for brokers and borrowers. This is another improvement that, as we head into the final months of the year, will help get deals over the line – once the uncertainty surrounding the Budget passes, we expect pent-up demand to be released, and we’re primed to support clients when it does.”

Market Financial Solutions first introduced title insurance to its products last year.