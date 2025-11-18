Kennek becomes BDLA associate member

Technology firm Kennek has become an associate member of the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

Kennek offers lending software made for bridging and development lenders in the UK through a platform that simplifies and centralises the lending lifecycle, from origination and underwriting through to servicing, monitoring and reporting.

The firm currently works with over 30 bridging lenders, including Bluecroft, Offa, Signature Property Finance and TFG Capital. All these lenders sponsored their application to the trade body.

The BDLA represents more than 40 associate members and over 50 lender members, with a collective loan book exceeding £13bn.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kennek as an associate member of the BDLA. Collaboration between lenders and technology providers is becoming increasingly important as the sector continues to grow in scale and complexity. The right tech partnerships can help firms improve efficiency, strengthen compliance and deliver better customer outcomes.

“As our membership grows, our shared voice grows with it, as we continue to work towards creating continual sustainable growth and positive customer outcomes across our sector. We look forward to Kennek’s contribution and insight.”

Hervé Lagache, co-founder and CGO at Kennek, added: “Becoming part of the BDLA community strengthens our collaboration with the industry we serve. It’s an opportunity to engage with leading lenders, share insights from our annual white papers and market surveys, and continue helping lenders scale efficiently, improve compliance, and achieve operational excellence.

“We look forward to contributing to BDLA’s ecosystem, exchanging ideas on strategic topics, supporting innovation, and enabling the sector to thrive through smarter technology.”

The BDLA recently appointed Adam Tyler as its incoming CEO, who will be taking on the role in 2026 and succeeding Vic Jannels.