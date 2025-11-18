The Brightstar Group widens Young Learners Programme and bolsters national accounts team

The Brightstar Group has expanded its Young Learners Programme and added an internal business development manager (BDM) to its national accounts team.

The firm has brought on Emma Burgess as its first graduate apprentice, building on the foundations of the award-winning Young Learners Programme.

Over the last three years, it has provided almost 100 workplace opportunities for young people, some of which evolved into full-time employment.

Clare Jupp (pictured), chief people officer at the Brightstar Group, said: “I am so excited about this latest addition to our Young Learners Programme. Emma is an outstanding young woman who is already adding value to the business and who promises to have an excellent future ahead of her.

“Our intention is to offer further opportunities in the future.”

National accounts team sees addition

The firm announced it has also appointed Jake Hancock as an internal BDM.

Hancock has over 10 years’ experience from Randstad Education, in which he was involved with managing client relationships and operational delivery.

His newly created role will provide The Brightstar Group’s national accounts team with dedicated support. It is intended to facilitate a more seamless service experience and ensure fast and consistent communication, alongside enhancing the daily support available to national account partners and brokers alike.

He will be based at its head office and work closely alongside Andrew Cappaert, the group head of national accounts, and Lee Payne, the group national account manager.

Bradley Moore, the firm’s deputy CEO, said: “This is a big step forward for our national accounts proposition. We’ve already seen the growth of specialist lending with increased business volumes right across the group this year. As we continue to grow our relationships with key broker firms and networks, having Jake in place will allow us to support this growth with even greater consistency and responsiveness.”

Hancock added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Brightstar Group at such an exciting time for the business and for the opportunity to help develop and support relationships with national accounts.”