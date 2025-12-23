Create Account
Top 10 most read SLS blogs for 2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 23, 2025
Updated:
December 23, 2025
The growth of the complex buy-to-let (BTL) sector, mortgages as a career and planning reform are just some topics that piqued readers’ interest this year.

Specialist Lending Solutions has collated the most popular articles written by industry professionals in the sector this year. Thank you to all who contribute to this publication.

Have ideas that you think the market should know about? Trends you want to call out for 2026? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

From Turkey to London: The enduring allure of UK BTL investment – Michaelides

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year's run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Later life BTL: A maturing opportunity – Blewitt

The ‘Japanification’ of the mortgage market – Waters

Goodbye Rayner, goodbye planning reform – Druce

Commercial to residential conversion is an opportunity not to be overlooked – Parker

‘Holiday let market is as strong as ever’ – Soye

Why we all need to be advocates for a career in mortgages – Glasgow

Time to change the ‘bad landlord’ rhetoric – Hollands

Ending the waiting game: A smarter future for SME lending – Chan

Why overdraft-style finance deserves a place in residential investment – Rubins

 

