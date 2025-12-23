Top 10 most read SLS blogs for 2025

Specialist Lending Solutions has collated the most popular articles written by industry professionals in the sector this year. Thank you to all who contribute to this publication.
Have ideas that you think the market should know about? Trends you want to call out for 2026? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk
From Turkey to London: The enduring allure of UK BTL investment – Michaelides
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market
Sponsored by Aldermore
The ‘Japanification’ of the mortgage market – Waters
Commercial to residential conversion is an opportunity not to be overlooked – Parker
Why we all need to be advocates for a career in mortgages – Glasgow
Ending the waiting game: A smarter future for SME lending – Chan
Why overdraft-style finance deserves a place in residential investment – Rubins