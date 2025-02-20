Why we all need to be advocates for a career in mortgages – Glasgow

What did you dream of becoming as a child? An astronaut? A doctor? Perhaps a professional athlete? For most of us, the careers we imagined back then look nothing like the ones we’ve ended up in – and that’s often for the better.

Take the mortgage industry, for example. It might not have featured on anyone’s childhood wish list, but it’s a sector that offers incredible rewards and opportunities. Yet, are we doing enough to make it appealing to the next generation?

Fresh faces, fresh perspectives

Attracting young talent to the mortgage industry isn’t just important – it’s essential.

Many experienced professionals are approaching retirement, and the sector risks being left with critical gaps. But this is about more than just numbers; it’s about the new ideas and perspectives fresh talent brings.

When you’re new to an industry, you aren’t constrained by ‘how things have always been done’. That clarity and curiosity can spark real innovation.

In the mortgage world, this might mean challenging inefficient processes, finding smarter ways to connect with clients, or delivering more personalised advice. Fresh perspectives can help brokers and lenders alike to adapt and innovate in an ever-changing market.

The mortgage sector has come a long way, but there’s always room for improvement. Sometimes, those of us who’ve been here a while need fresh energy to help us challenge the status quo and keep evolving.

Creating career entry points

At Hampshire Trust Bank, we’ve taken deliberate steps to make the industry more accessible for new talent. One recent initiative has been restructuring our business development team to create clearer pathways for career progression.

A key part of this restructure is the introduction of a business development executive (BDE) role, designed specifically as an entry point for those new to the sector. This role provides opportunities for individuals with transferable skills but no direct industry experience, making it easier for fresh faces to join.

Importantly, this isn’t a dead-end role – it’s the first step on a structured career path. From BDE to regional account manager and beyond, new professionals can clearly see how they can grow and thrive in this field.

Why we need to be cheerleaders of the mortgage career

Let’s face it – ‘mortgage professional’ isn’t a career many teenagers dream about. It doesn’t have the glitz of tech or the perceived excitement of media. But those of us who work in this sector know better.

Whether it’s helping someone buy their first home, supporting a landlord to grow their portfolio, or guiding clients through complex financial decisions, the work we do makes a real difference. We’re part of life-changing moments – and that’s worth shouting about.

If we want the next generation to see the mortgage industry as a rewarding career choice, we need to lead the charge. Everyone in the sector – brokers, lenders, advisers, and beyond – has a role to play in championing the opportunities available.

Breaking down career barriers

Advocating for the mortgage sector also means tackling the barriers that hold people back. Is it a lack of awareness about what we do? Misconceptions about the work?

These challenges won’t be solved overnight, but by highlighting the opportunities this industry offers, we can start to shift perceptions.

By working together to promote the value and impact of our sector, we can ensure a steady pipeline of fresh talent – and with it, the fresh ideas needed to keep the mortgage industry thriving.