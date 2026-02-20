Whitehall Lending rejoins BDLA

Specialist lender Whitehall Lending has rejoined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) as a lender member.

The firm offers bridging, short-term, auction and development finance. It is privately funded and operates across the UK, with loan sizes between £100,000 and £20m available.

The BDLA is a trade body that represents bridging and development lenders. It has over 55 lender members, with a collective loan book of over £13bn and total membership surpassing 100 organisations.

Adam Tyler, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Whitehall Lending back to the BDLA. The association continues to grow in both scale and influence, and it is encouraging to see established lenders recognise the value of being part of a strong and collaborative trade body.

“Lender members are at the heart of the BDLA’s work to promote high standards, transparency and professionalism across the sector, and we look forward to working closely with the Whitehall team once again.”

Chris Cox, head of operations at Whitehall Lending, said: “We are pleased to be returning to the BDLA and to once again be part of a trade body that represents the interests of bridging and development lenders across the UK.

“At Whitehall Lending, we pride ourselves on delivering flexible, bespoke short-term finance solutions built on strong relationships and clear communication. We look forward to engaging with fellow members and supporting the continued development of the specialist property finance market.”

In an interview with this publication, Tyler said it was looking to grow its membership base and will continue to prioritise working with the regulator, evolving its fraud early-warning system and launching industry forums.