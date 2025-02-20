InterBay adds deals, lower fees and reduced rates to commercial offering

Specialist lender InterBay has revamped its semi-commercial and commercial product range with limited-edition deals for purchase and remortgages.

Limited-edition product rates start from 6.94% for commercial and 6.19% for semi-commercial loans, with a 3% fee. InterBay said this would help borrowers requiring a larger loan.

For clients in need of smaller loans, the lender has introduced a core range with lower 2% and 5% fee options alongside reduced rates. The minimum loan size of £150,000 is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

InterBay has also added semi-commercial deals based on residential value and commercial options based on Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, with lower rates for properties rated C or higher.

Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of commercial lending at InterBay, said “This is big news for InterBay, as we’ve been working hard behind the scenes on our product range to ensure we’re offering value-add financial solutions to our broker partners.

“We’ve reduced rates, expanded our limited-edition products and increased our fee options, so we’ve really tried to be as flexible as possible.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Having recently won Commercial Lender of the Year at the Crystal Specialist Finance Awards, we’re looking forward to building on our success in 2025 and delivering the best financial outcome for our clients.”