Sancus Lending UK appoints Bodie as social housing director

Sancus Lending UK has hired Alex Bodie (pictured) to lead its new social housing division to support the affordable housing market.

Bodie will be based in Sancus’ Manchester office, with the firm saying the appointment was a “key milestone” for its expansion in the sector.

He will work with providers and aim to “grow a national platform that combines strong governance with flexible funding models”.

The aim is to establish Sancus Lending UK as a “trusted, specialist lender within the sector, offering genuine partnership as well as capital”.

He joins from Together, where he worked for nearly six years, most recently as director of corporate and community housing.

During this time, he launched and led a dedicated social housing lending division, which helped to fund safe and secure homes for vulnerable people across the UK.

Bodie has also worked as an asset finance manager for Premier Asset Finance for nearly a year. Before that, he was at Lloyds Banking Group between 2014 and 2018 in various senior roles.

Alex Garland, commercial director at Sancus Lending UK said: We are thrilled that Alex has joined Sancus – having worked with him previously for over five years, I have seen first-hand his genuine passion for the social housing sector and its fundamental importance to the UK housing market.

“He is an industry expert in this field, a consummate professional who is highly motivated to succeed, so the opportunity for him to come aboard and lead our social housing proposition has aligned perfectly as we enter our next phase of growth at Sancus.”

Bodie added: “I’m delighted to be spearheading the new social housing division at Sancus. We want to build a brand in social housing that’s respected, scalable and focused on doing the right thing – from legal due diligence to lending structures.

“We don’t build enough affordable homes in the UK and there is a clear gap between high street banks and the needs of smaller, dynamic housing providers. At Sancus, we have the flexibility and intent to fill that space, responsibly and at scale.”